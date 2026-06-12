Alia Bhatt leads YRF’s Alpha as SRK cheers her fierce avatar: All you need to know about the spy film

If you've been watching the YRF universe long enough; you know the threads between Hrithik Roshan's War, Salman Khan's muscly Tiger franchise and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The spy films are all intertwined, with fans looking forward to the cameos each time. After all, Salman's Tiger did show up in Pathaan, to help out SRK and both of them complained about backaches that show up in your 60s.