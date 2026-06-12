Alia Bhatt leads YRF’s Alpha as SRK cheers her fierce avatar: All you need to know about the spy film

The Yash Raj film also stars Sharvari, and Bobby Deol
The Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe is entering a new phase, and this time, the spotlight is firmly on its women (about time).
Following the success of films like Tiger, Pathaan, and War, the franchise is expanding with Alpha, led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. It marks the first woman-led chapter in the growing spy timeline.
From shifting release plans to early fan reactions, here’s a clear, spoiler-free guide to what we know so far about Alpha.
If you've been watching the YRF universe long enough; you know the threads between Hrithik Roshan's War, Salman Khan's muscly Tiger franchise and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The spy films are all intertwined, with fans looking forward to the cameos each time. After all, Salman's Tiger did show up in Pathaan, to help out SRK and both of them complained about backaches that show up in your 60s.
And now, it's Alpha's turn. While YRF keeps its official plot details under lock and key, the first footage gives us a rather deadly premise. The narrative centres on a mentorship-turned-mission dynamic.
We follow Alia Bhatt’s character, who has been rigorously trained from childhood under the watchful, intense gaze of a mentor figure played by Bobby Deol. He takes her to a luxury restaurant for her 18th birthday, and instead of a cake, he presents her with her very first official target. And so, it's a rather brutal evolution of a girl transforming into a lethal weapon.
YRF is pulling out the big guns for this lineup, blending fresh blood with established franchise pillars:
Alia Bhatt plays a trained spy stepping into full-scale action for the first time in the franchise.
Sharvari joins as a co-lead, introduced as part of the next generation of operatives.
Bobby Deol appears in a key role as mentor and antagonist, adding tension to the narrative.
Anil Kapoor is also expected to reprise his connection to the wider Spy Universe, linking the film to previous entries.
The teaser has already received attention from members of the Spy Universe and Bollywood industry.
Shah Rukh Khan praised Alia Bhatt’s performance and also highlighted Bobby Deol’s role, writing: "Well done Alia, in years from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding... Go get them Sigma girl! Lord Bobby….you are so good when you are bad!!!"
Katrina Kaif also shared the teaser on social media, expressing support for the cast: "My dearest @aliabhatt @sharvari This is looking fire. Can't wait to see this... Full in Action Mode, Bring it on."
Alpha was initially expected to release earlier in the year but was rescheduled to avoid a box-office clash with Salman Khan’s military action film Battle of Galwan (now titled Maatrubhumi).
The film is now set to release in theatres on July 3.