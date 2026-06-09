In other words, each of the women, Rekha, Jaya, Sushma (a witty callback to the old washing powder ad that echoed through households at one point), are viewed as callous, evil, manipulative women, with society pitying the ‘poor men’. Our anchor, Shrivardhan Trivedi of Sansani fame, parodies himself and his crime show, by describing the vices of all the women. They’re smiling, confident, men are attracted to them and that’s always enough to shame a woman. Jaya is believed to have stolen someone else’s groom, and Sushma is trolled because of embracing a man. The man gets away, but Sushma doesn’t. The hypocrisy and double-standards of society reverberate through the film.