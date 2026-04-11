Triptii Dimri makes history as Victoria’s Secret’s first-ever Indian brand ambassador

Dimri at the centre of the brand’s new 'Summer Signature' campaign,
Dubai: Bollywood actor Triptii Dimri has marked a major global milestone in her career by becoming the first-ever Indian brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret, th American fashion label.
The announcement, made on April 9, 2026, places Dimri at the centre of the brand’s new 'Summer Signature' campaign, positioning her as the face of its evolving identity in India and beyond.
With this appointment, Dimri becomes the first Indian celebrity to officially represent Victoria’s Secret in an ambassadorial role.
While Indian-origin models have previously appeared in Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, no Indian actor or public figure has ever held a formal brand ambassador title for the label until now.
The collaboration also reflects a broader shift in the brand’s positioning, which has recently focused on themes of confidence, individuality, and inclusivity in its campaigns.
Dimri is leading the 'Summer Signature' collection campaign, which features relaxed sleepwear designs built around comfort and style.
The campaign marks Victoria’s Secret’s deeper push into the Indian market, with Dimri acting as the cultural face of that transition.
Speaking about the partnership, Dimri described the moment as deeply personal and meaningful, calling it a “dream come true” and a special milestone in her journey.
She also highlighted how the brand’s evolving definition of beauty resonated with her, emphasising confidence, authenticity, and embracing every version of oneself as key themes behind the collaboration.
Dimri’s appointment is being viewed as more than just an individual milestone, it represents a broader cultural shift in how South Asian talent is positioned within global fashion.
While representation has slowly grown in recent years, particularly through runway appearances and global beauty campaigns, formal ambassador roles at legacy Western brands have remained limited for Indian and South Asian celebrities.
In that sense, Dimri’s role could pave the way for bigger and better opportunities for other Indian actors, models, and creatives to step into global fashion spaces