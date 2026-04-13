The actor’s effortless style and warmth make him a natural fit for the house
Dubai: There are some partnerships that feel inevitable, and Pedro Pascal joining Chanel is one of them.
The Chilean-American actor has officially been named a house ambassador, marking a new chapter in his already wide-ranging career.
Known for his ability to move seamlessly between blockbuster franchises and character-driven roles, Pascal brings a kind of presence that feels both grounded and magnetic, a combination that aligns naturally with Chanel’s evolving identity.
His relationship with the house has been building quietly. After attending Matthieu Blazy’s Spring/Summer 2026 debut collection, Pascal later appeared at the Academy Awards in a custom Chanel look. It was a moment that felt less like a one-off and more like the beginning of something more considered.
Speaking about the collaboration, Pascal described Blazy’s vision as “powerful, elegant, and incredibly warm,” adding that it reflects a world where there is space for everyone. “I am happy and honoured to join it and I am eager to see what Matthieu has planned for the future of Chanel,” he said.
Blazy echoed the sentiment, calling Pascal “a wonderful man and an incredible actor,” and highlighting his kindness, talent and perspective as qualities that make him a natural fit for the house.
Pascal’s career has never followed a predictable path. From The Last of Us to The Mandalorian and upcoming projects like Fantastic Four, he has consistently chosen roles that challenge expectations while remaining accessible to a global audience.
That same sense of range and openness is what Chanel continues to explore under Blazy’s direction. The house has long been defined by its ability to honour its past while staying firmly rooted in the present, and Pascal’s appointment feels like a natural extension of that philosophy.