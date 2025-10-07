GOLD/FOREX
Blackpink's Jennie and Ananya Panday sparkle, Pedro Pascal brings cheeky handbag glam at Paris Fashion Week

Off the runway, Jennie shared warm moments with Lily-Rose Depp and Nana Komatsu

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Ananya Panday with Jennie and Pedro Pascal
Jennie brought her signature mix of edge and fashion to Paris Fashion Week, stealing the spotlight at Chanel’s 2026 S/S show on October 6. As the house’s global ambassador, she owned the runway in a bold, fashion-forward look from new creative director Matthieu Blazy — a daring twist on Chanel’s classic style.

Minimalist yet striking, her ensemble earned instant acclaim from all the fashion portals. Off the runway, Jennie shared warm moments with Lily-Rose Depp and Nana Komatsu, proving her influence extends far beyond fashion.

Front row wasn’t just about sitting pretty — Ananya Panday turned heads too. As Chanel’s first-ever Indian ambassador, she was positioned to witness Matthieu’s debut.

Her carousel of snaps shows animated chats with Blazy, air kisses, and moments with Jennie and Pedro Pascal. Singer Gracie Abrams made a surprise appearance, matching Ananya in chic black-and-white looks. It was one unforgettable night of fashion, friendship, and star power.

And then there was Pedro Pascal himself, whose bag reminded fans of a particular Friends episode, where Matt LeBlanc's Joey rocks a women's bag.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
