5 best portable coffee-makers to keep you energised in office, UAE 2025

The Portable 20 Bar Cordless Self-Heating Espresso Machine is perfect for coffee lovers who don’t want to compromise on quality, whether at the office, on a hiking trip, or in an RV. Compact and lightweight, it’s designed for convenience, letting you brew espresso anywhere without an external kettle or power source. Its 20-bar pressure system delivers rich, aromatic coffee from both ground coffee and capsules, making it versatile for any preference. Office users love it for quick, fresh shots between meetings, while travelers appreciate its portability. Operation is straightforward, though cleaning the small parts requires a little patience. With single-serve capacity, it’s ideal for solo fun, offering barista-style results in minutes. Sleek, practical, and efficient, this portable espresso maker ensures you never miss out on quality coffee, whether powering through work tasks or enjoying your next adventure.