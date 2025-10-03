When it comes to fashion, BTS’s Jimin can do… pretty much anything. He can channel a ’90s rom-com lead at the airport with a crisp white shirt and glasses, or strut into a fashion show clad in a black coat, layered necklaces and rings, and—oh yes—no shirt underneath. It’s no wonder ARMY once dubbed him a 'sartorial sorcerer.” From his debut days to his post-military appearances, Jimin’s fashion journey and influence is something to be studied.