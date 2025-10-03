GOLD/FOREX
Why BTS Jimin’s fashion game makes the world jealous—5 looks that left ARMY shook

It's no wonder his fans have often dubbed him as a sartorial sorcerer

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
From his debut days to his post-military appearances, Jimin’s fashion journey and influence is something to be studied.
Instagram/ Jimin

When it comes to fashion, BTS’s Jimin can do… pretty much anything. He can channel a ’90s rom-com lead at the airport with a crisp white shirt and glasses, or strut into a fashion show clad in a black coat, layered necklaces and rings, and—oh yes—no shirt underneath. It’s no wonder ARMY once dubbed him a 'sartorial sorcerer.” From his debut days to his post-military appearances, Jimin’s fashion journey and influence is something to be studied.

The evolution of Jimin’s style

OG 2013 ARMY might remember a young Jimin debuting with boundless youthful exuberance, boyish charm, and an admittedly cringe-worthy mix of shorts, vests, and experimental haircuts. Sure, he might cringe at the memory now, but we don’t mind a bit.

As he matured, so did his wardrobe. By 2015–2016, Jimin was experimenting with bolder ensembles, blending streetwear and high fashion at award shows and public appearances. And the thing is—every look still had that unmistakable Jimin twist. Even in the simplest suits, he managed to elevate the style, making it uniquely his own.

Iconic fashion moments

Jimin has delivered countless jaw-dropping fashion moments.

  • Paris Fashion Week: Remember when he walked the Dior runway shirtless? Necklaces, rings, and a commanding black coat completed the look, cementing his status as a fearless style icon. It just happened, so you obviously do remember.

Incheon Airport: Here, Jimin sported a pink striped ensemble with chic glasses—effortless, structured, and soft all at once.

2020 Grammys: Amid a sea of louder red carpet looks, Jimin’s longline overcoat balanced softness and structure, proving subtlety can still play.

Louis Vuitton 2021: When others played it safe, Jimin rocked a kilt-over-pants look in mismatched plaid prints—unexpected, daring, and 100% Jimin.

Today Show 2020: Classy, cool, and approachable, he pulled off a varsity jacket like only he could.

Blood, Sweat & Tears performance: A blue coat, regal posture—literally a prince on stage.

Signature style elements

Several elements make Jimin’s style instantly recognisable:

  • Tailored suits with a twist: Classic meets contemporary, each suit elevated with subtle yet striking details.

  • Statement accessories: From bold eyewear to layered necklaces, Jimin’s accessories are never an afterthought.

  • Playful experimentation: Whether it’s a pop-art tee with formal trousers or a beanie paired with a tailored coat, Jimin isn’t afraid to mix, match, and break the rules.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
