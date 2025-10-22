GOLD/FOREX
The best looks from Riyadh Fashion Week 2025

Riyadh Fashion Week 2025 delivered both a show and substance

The best looks from Riyadh Fashion Week 2025
Supplied

From Vivienne Westwood opening the week with a dramatic Middle East debut to a dynamic slate of homegrown labels redefining regional style, Riyadh Fashion Week 2025 delivered both a show and substance.

In its third edition, the event confirmed its ambitions - not just as a platform for Saudi designers, but as a serious player on the international fashion calendar. The week unfolded as a collision of craft and innovation:

archival Westwood tailoring met Bedouin embroidery, and emerging Saudi brands stepped confidently onto the global stage with collections that felt both contemporary and rooted.

Here are the standout looks that caught our eye - a mix of couture and ready-to-wear, restraint and drama, tradition and disruption.

Our 12 best looks

   1. Vivienne Westwood

1/12
A theatrical opening show blending signature subversion with Saudi embroidery - a cultural collaboration that felt sincere rather than symbolic.
Supplied

2. House of Cenmar

2/12
Sculptural silhouettes and desert-toned layering gave this collection a sense of quiet futurism grounded in place.
Supplied

3. Sultitude

3/12
A poetic exploration of texture and movement. Think wind-swept fabrics, dusty hues, and an elegance that doesn’t try too hard.
Supplied

4. Hajruss

4/12
Fluid draping met sharply tailored outerwear - a collection that navigated opposites with precision.
Supplied

5. Fatima Alabdulqader

5/12
Embroidered storytelling came alive in silhouettes that nodded to both folk traditions and modern femininity.
Supplied

6. Razan Alazzouni

6/12
Soft-focus glamour with hand-embellished florals - timeless without being saccharine.
Supplied

7. Femi 9

7/12
Commercially smart, aesthetically sharp. Elevated daywear that resonated with women who dress for themselves.
Supplied

8. ARWÁ

8/12
Bold, saturated colour blocking made a welcome contrast to the season’s more muted palettes.
Supplied

9. Aleena

9/12
Minimalism done right: clean lines, luxe fabrications, and a quiet confidence throughout.
Supplied

10. Waad Aloqaili

10/12
Architectural volumes and unexpected silhouettes - one of the week’s more daring statements.
Supplied

11. Leem

11/12
A reminder that modest fashion can be both fashion-forward and wearable. Functional elegance for a global audience.
Supplied

12. Tima Abid

12/12
Glittering couture, dramatic veils, and craftsmanship that spoke louder than any closing speech.
Supplied

