The best looks from Riyadh Fashion Week 2025

From Vivienne Westwood opening the week with a dramatic Middle East debut to a dynamic slate of homegrown labels redefining regional style, Riyadh Fashion Week 2025 delivered both a show and substance.

In its third edition, the event confirmed its ambitions - not just as a platform for Saudi designers, but as a serious player on the international fashion calendar. The week unfolded as a collision of craft and innovation:

archival Westwood tailoring met Bedouin embroidery, and emerging Saudi brands stepped confidently onto the global stage with collections that felt both contemporary and rooted.

Here are the standout looks that caught our eye - a mix of couture and ready-to-wear, restraint and drama, tradition and disruption.

Our 12 best looks