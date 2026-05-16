Dubai Opera to stage Chanel-inspired ballet MODANSE: Date, time and tickets

The show features prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova
Dubai Opera will host MODANSE on 17 May 2026, a double bill that brings together ballet and fashion in a single evening performance.
Presented by M Premiere M Premiere and MuzArts MuzArts, the show features prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova with dancers from the Bolshoi Ballet Bolshoi Ballet. It is a one-night-only performance, with the second act, Gabrielle Chanel, described as the only staging of this ballet this year, and possibly beyond.
The evening begins with Come Un Respiro (Like a Breath), choreographed by Mauro Bigonzetti to music by George Frideric Handel. The 45-minute piece combines classical music with contemporary choreography and features costumes by Helena de Medeiros. The cast includes Zakharova, Ildar Gaynutdinov, Artemy Belyakov, Mikhail Lobukhin, Vyacheslav Lopatin, Ana Turazashvili and others.
After a 25-minute interval, the second work, Gabrielle Chanel, runs for 60 minutes. It is choreographed by Yury Possokhov, with music by Ilya Demutsky and direction by Alexei Frandetti. The ballet focuses on the life and world of Gabrielle Chanel, using dance to trace key relationships and moments.
Zakharova performs as Chanel, with Ana Turazashvili as her sister/aunt, Mikhail Lobukhin as Étienne Balsan, and Artemy Belyakov as Arthur Capel. Under the artistic direction of Virginie Viard, CHANEL’s Fashion Studio created more than 85 bespoke costumes for the production.
Zakharova says preparing for the role involved both research and personal interpretation: “The first transformation took place before the photo session when I had my makeup and hair done like hers and I put on her costume and saw ‘Chanel’ in the mirror.” She adds that she studied biographies, films, and visited Chanel’s Paris apartment. “Chanel loved Russian ballet, and she adored Russian fashion models,” she says. “My task now is to inhabit her character and to dance her image with all her emotions and experiences as I feel it.”
Composer Ilya Demutsky describes how closely he followed the rehearsal process. He says, “I saw the way Svetlana and Yury worked — their persistent search and all-consuming labour.” He adds that over time, “choreography is literally absorbed into the body,” and that at a certain point, “I ‘hear’ my music through my eyes… I can literally see my music.” He also notes the emotional range of the score, from lightness to tragedy, reflecting Chanel’s life.
Director Alexei Frandetti says the project initially felt uncertain. “The proposal… looked like total insanity and a challenge to myself,” he says, adding that his doubts changed after working in rehearsal: “I felt the magic she radiates when she dances.”
MODANSE was originally created for Zakharova and premiered at the Bolshoi Theatre on 22 June 2019.
Date: 17 May 2026
Time: 8:00 PM
Venue: Dubai Opera
You can get tickets, here.