Dubai Opera to stage Chanel-inspired ballet MODANSE: Date, time and tickets

Zakharova says preparing for the role involved both research and personal interpretation: “The first transformation took place before the photo session when I had my makeup and hair done like hers and I put on her costume and saw ‘Chanel’ in the mirror.” She adds that she studied biographies, films, and visited Chanel’s Paris apartment. “Chanel loved Russian ballet, and she adored Russian fashion models,” she says. “My task now is to inhabit her character and to dance her image with all her emotions and experiences as I feel it.”