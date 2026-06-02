UAE flag flies on Everest summit as Dubai-based teen becomes youngest Brit to conquer peak

Gabriel Middleton, 17, climbed world's highest mountain with TV-star dad Ant Middleton
Dubai: The UAE flag was proudly unfurled on the summit of Mount Everest as a Dubai-based teen became the youngest Brit to reach the world's highest peak.
Gabriel Middleton climbed to the top of the Himalayan mountain aged just 17 years, one month and 28 days old, at 9:20 am on May 27.
The teenager is the son of Ant Middleton, a TV star and former Royal Marine who set up home with his family in Dubai three years ago. Ant helped guide his son to the summit having previously climbed Mount Everest eight years ago.
Gabriel said: "I never knew that through such depth of pain and suffering that there could be so much elation on the other end. It was as if the pain just vanished and turned into instant joy once the task was complete.
"It’s the pushing past that pain which is an experience like no other. Watching my father lead by example made me realise that it’s possible."
Ant, a dad-of-four who was the main instructor in the internationally acclaimed TV series SAS: Who Dares Wins, could not hide his pride at seeing his son achieve such an accomplishment.
He added: “This moment symbolises being back on top of the world. I extend this feeling to the UAE. You too will be back on top before you know it. There are some people and things that simply cannot be kept down.
"It is also a moment of deep appreciation and respect for the UAE. Thank you for keeping my wife and young children safe, which gave my son Gabriel and me the peace of mind to climb to the rooftop of the world without distraction".
The whole Middleton family had trekked up to Everest Base Camp before Ant took his wife and younger children back down the mountain, returning quickly to then summit with Gabriel.
He added: "It was a whole family affair and we took the UAE flag with us. It showed positivity, unity and strength - things we keep talking about.
"We wanted to plant the flag on top of the world as we know the UAE has been keeping the family all safe. We wanted to show our thanks and faith in the country. It's a token of our appreciation."
Ant previously gave Gulf News an exclusive interview at the start of the Iran-Israel-USA conflict, during which he told how he flew straight back from a job in London to be with his family in the UAE.
He also described how having a strong, positive mindset has helped him get through challenges throughout his life, urging UAE residents to do the same to get through the challenges in 2026.
“The state of your life is a reflection of your state of mind,” he said. “If you imagine the worst all the time, you’ll live in fear. But if you approach challenges with a positive mindset, you start solving problems.”
As well as living in the UAE, Ant is also invested in the country through his media work. He has produced a Dubai-focused travel documentary for Australia’s Seven Network, filmed in the mountain town of Hatta. His latest project, titled Special Forces Trilogy, will also be filmed largely in Hatta.