Dubai: Italian climber Leonardo Avezzano carried a kite made in the colours of the Palestinian flag to the summit of Mount Everest, in a symbolic effort to highlight the suffering of children in Gaza. The kite featured handwritten messages and dreams from Palestinian children affected by the ongoing war.

“The first thing that I had in mind to do was to raise the flag, raise the kite and dedicate this effort to the children of Gaza,” Avezzano said after the climb. Palestinian-Jordanian mountaineer Mostafa Salameh, who organised the expedition, was unable to reach the summit because of health complications during the ascent.

The mission aimed to draw global attention to the hardships faced by children living through the conflict. According to reports, the expedition also sought to raise funds for humanitarian support for displaced families and children in Gaza. Everest, the world’s tallest mountain at 8,849 metres, often serves as a platform for symbolic global causes.

Video: AFP