GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Italian Everest climber carries Gaza children’s dreams to top of the world

Mission seeks to spotlight hardships faced by children affected by the Gaza conflict

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dubai: Italian climber Leonardo Avezzano carried a kite made in the colours of the Palestinian flag to the summit of Mount Everest, in a symbolic effort to highlight the suffering of children in Gaza. The kite featured handwritten messages and dreams from Palestinian children affected by the ongoing war.

“The first thing that I had in mind to do was to raise the flag, raise the kite and dedicate this effort to the children of Gaza,” Avezzano said after the climb. Palestinian-Jordanian mountaineer Mostafa Salameh, who organised the expedition, was unable to reach the summit because of health complications during the ascent.

The mission aimed to draw global attention to the hardships faced by children living through the conflict. According to reports, the expedition also sought to raise funds for humanitarian support for displaced families and children in Gaza. Everest, the world’s tallest mountain at 8,849 metres, often serves as a platform for symbolic global causes.

Video: AFP

Related Topics:
Gaza

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Akram al-Fayoumi, 13-year-old Palestinian amputee, performs a stunt while rollerblading past destroyed buildings with his prosthetic leg attachment along a street in Gaza City.

Offbeat scenes from around the world in photos

2m read
Areej al-Saafin, who lost her eye as a result of an Israeli military strike, holds a piece of wood charcoal as she prepares to draw on the wall of her home in the Bureij Palestinian refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Gaza artist overcomes trauma through drawing

1m read
A Palestinian family from Gaza, stranded and unable to return to the UAE, lived in limbo, their days uncertain, their nights spent waiting.

From airport floor to home: Gaza family returns to UAE

2m read
Mount Pumori, centre left, looms in the background as a mountaineer negotiates Khumbu Icefall to descend to Everest Base Camp, in Nepal, May 4, 2025.

Massive ice chunk stalls Everest summit route setting

2m read