Gaza: Two years of war, a lifetime of loss

From rubble to refugee camps, Gaza’s people fight to survive two years of loss
Dubai: Two years after the war ignited by Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, Gaza lies in ruins and hope strains under relentless conflict. Over 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, many buried beneath rubble or still missing, while more than 417,000 have been internally displaced. Israel, too, counts nearly 1,700 dead, including soldiers, and 48 hostages remain in Gaza.
