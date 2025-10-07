Gaza: Two years of war, a lifetime of loss

Dubai: Two years after the war ignited by Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, Gaza lies in ruins and hope strains under relentless conflict. Over 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, many buried beneath rubble or still missing, while more than 417,000 have been internally displaced. Israel, too, counts nearly 1,700 dead, including soldiers, and 48 hostages remain in Gaza.

A plume of smoke rises in the sky of Gaza City during an Israeli airstrike on October 9, 2023. Gaza - a territory of 2.3 million people packed into one of the most densely populated areas on Earth - has been transformed into an apocalyptic battleground by air strikes and ground assaults after Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas.

