Israel, Hamas start indirect talks in Egypt on Trump’s Gaza peace plan amid 'positive atmosphere'

These talks could be the most significant since the Gaza conflict began two years ago
Israeli and Hamas delegations are meeting in Egypt for indirect talks to finalise a ceasefire and discuss hostages, based on US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan.
The negotiations began Monday evening and are expected to last "several days" with mediators from the US, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey present, according to an official who spoke to CNN.
Talks continue on Tuesday (October 7, 2025), which marks second anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attack carried out by Hamas in Israel, BBC reported.
Trump expressed hope that the talks would take "a couple of days" and urged negotiators to "MOVE FAST."
He also warned that Hamas faces "complete obliteration" if it refuses to cede power in Gaza.
Despite Trump's call on Friday for Israel to stop bombing Gaza, more than 100 people have died since then.
International media have reported on the Palestinian experiences of devastation and cautious hope for a truce.
Separately, Greta Thunberg was deported from Israel after participating in a Gaza aid flotilla and spending several days in custody, according to the Israeli foreign ministry. She arrived in Greece Monday evening.
Reports from Sharm El Sheikh indicate that ceasefire discussions continue on Tuesday "amid positive atmosphere," according CNN, quoting to Egypt’s state-affiliated Al Qahera News. Indirect talks between Hamas and mediators are ongoing with the objective of agreeing on terms for the US-proposed ceasefire plan in Gaza.
Outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem, families and supporters of hostages abducted during the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack rallied on Sunday.
They demanded a swift and complete implementation of a peace agreement and the safe return of all hostages.
On the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasised the urgent need for hostages’ release, increased aid to Gaza, and progress toward a lasting peace.
He said, “Time does not diminish the evil we saw that day. The brutal, cold blooded torture and murder of Jews in their own homes. And the taking of hostages, including British citizens, some of whom remain in Gaza today.”
Starmer also addressed the rise of antisemitism in the UK and pledged support for the Jewish community following a recent terror attack on a synagogue in Manchester.
Earlier in September, Starmer’s government officially recognised a Palestinian state alongside Canada and Australia as a coordinated diplomatic move.
Starmer also welcomed the US initiative towards peace in the Middle East, adding that his government "will do everything in our power to bring about the day where every child of Israel can live peacefully, alongside their Palestinian neighbours, in safety and security.”
In New York, the United Nations announced that aid teams are “ready to go” if Trump’s ceasefire plan is approved.
Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General, said at a press briefing, “There are thousands of metric tonnes in the pipeline of goods ready to enter.” Additionally, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher reported on X that $9 million has been allocated to maintain critical services in Gaza, such as hospitals, water systems, and bakeries.
“If a ceasefire takes effect and we’re allowed access at scale, we’ll be ready to reach even more people – fast,” Fletcher posted.
From the Oval Office Monday, President Trump said Hamas has been making significant concessions in the ceasefire negotiations.
“I think Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important,” Trump told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. When asked about US red lines, including Hamas disarmament, Trump stated, “Well, if certain things aren’t met? We’re not going to do it, but I think we’re doing very well.”
Regarding reports from Axios that Trump had urged Netanyahu to stop being negative and accept the deal, Trump denied these claims: “No, it’s not true. He’s been very positive. He’s been very positive on the deal.”
Trump concluded, “But this is a deal that, incredibly, everyone just came together. They all came together. No, Israel’s been great. They’ve all been good. I really think we will get a deal done.”
On Monday, families of Israeli hostages gathered outside Prime Minister Netanyahu’s residence for a prayer service on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which coincides this year with the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks.
Einav Zangauker, mother of 25-year-old hostage Matan Zangauker, prayed for the captives, asking God to “break their chains, deliver them from their distress, and return them swiftly to the embrace of their families.”
She described the day as “another Jewish holiday without their loved ones.”
