Trump: Hamas faces 'complete obliteration' if it refuses to relinquish power, control over Gaza

Efforts continue to advance Trump's ceasefire proposal
President Donald Trump declared that Hamas faces “complete obliteration” if it refuses to relinquish power and control over Gaza, as efforts continue to advance his ceasefire proposal.
When asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper what would happen if Hamas insists on staying in power, Trump responded via text message on Saturday: “Complete Obliteration!”
On Friday, Trump revealed that Hamas gave a positive response to his 20-point ceasefire proposal, calling it “a big day” and “unprecedented” in a video posted on Truth Social.
Describing the discussions as “very successful” on social media, Trump added: “I am told the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to move fast.”
Mediators are set to meet in Egypt on Monday for indirect peace talks between Hamas and Israel.
Trump, meanwhile, has urged everyone involved in efforts to end the Gaza war to "move fast".
20-point US peace proposal
The talks follow Hamas’ partial acceptance of a 20-point US peace proposal, which includes releasing hostages and transferring Gaza’s administration to Palestinian technocrats. However, the group is seeking further negotiations on other provisions.
Notably, Hamas’ response made no reference to two key US demands:
its disarmament and its
exclusion from any future role in governing Gaza.
Tapper questioned whether Senator Lindsey Graham was correct in saying Hamas effectively rejected the ceasefire plan by demanding “no disarmament, keeping Gaza under Palestinian control and tying hostage release to negotiations.”
To this, Trump answered, “We will find out. Only time will tell!!!”
“After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, STAY TUNED!” Trump wrote on Truth Social
Trump said he expects to gain clarity “soon” on whether Hamas sincerely aims for peace.
Asked if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fully supports ending the bombing campaign and embracing the ceasefire vision, Trump replied, “Yes on Bibi.”
The president expressed hope that his ceasefire plan will materialize and emphasized his commitment to making it happen.
On Saturday, Trump announced that Israel agreed to the initial withdrawal line in his ceasefire plan and that the administration is waiting for confirmation from Hamas.
He also noted that Israel had temporarily stopped its airstrikes on Gaza—a key development toward securing a ceasefire agreement and hostage release—and warned Hamas to act quickly.
However, CNN reported earlier Saturday that at least 67 people in Gaza died due to Israeli strikes, according to hospital officials.
