GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Arab and Muslim nations welcome Hamas's response to Trump's plan

Statement appreciates his commitment to establishing peace in the region

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Displaced people arrive near a roadblock on Salah Al Din Street in Nuseirat to return to their homes in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.
Displaced people arrive near a roadblock on Salah Al Din Street in Nuseirat to return to their homes in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.
AFP file

Dubai: Arab and Muslim nations on Sunday welcomed Hamas's response to the peace proposal put forward by former US President Donald Trump, which included the group’s willingness to release hostages.

A joint statement from the foreign ministers of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Indonesia, Turkey and Pakistan came after Hamas showed a positive response to Trump's proposal aimed at ending the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The statement highlighted that the foreign ministers “welcomed the steps taken by Hamas regarding…Trump’s proposal to end the war on Gaza, release all hostages, whether alive or deceased, and the immediate launch of negotiations on the implementation mechanism.”

Trump’s plan stipulates that all hostages will be returned by Hamas “within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement.”

The proposal also includes Israel’s commitment to freeing 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences, along with 1,700 Gazans detained since October 7, 2023, including all women and children. Additionally, for every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel would return the remains of 15 deceased Gazans.

The foreign ministers further welcomed Trump’s call for Israel to “immediately” halt the bombing of Gaza and expressed “appreciation for his commitment to establishing peace in the region.”

Diplomatic moves

Negotiators, meanwhile, were converging on Cairo ahead of talks aimed at ending nearly two years of war in Gaza, with Israel's leader expressing hope that the hostages still being held there would be released in a matter of days.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that he had ordered negotiators to Egypt "to finalise the technical details", while Cairo confirmed it would also be hosting a delegation from Hamas for talks on "the ground conditions and details of the exchange of all Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners".

Egyptian state-linked media had previously reported that the warring parties would hold indirect talks on Sunday and Monday.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
Donald TrumpIsraelGaza

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Displaced Palestinians with their belongings move southward along a road in Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip, on September 24, 2025, amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Trump unveils ‘21-point plan’ to end Gaza war

2m read
Trump will propose a framework for an eventual Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza.

Trump to present Gaza plan to Arab and Muslim leaders

3m read
Displaced Palestinians move with their belongings southwards on a road in the Nuseirat refugee camp area in the central Gaza Strip following renewed Israeli evacuation orders for Gaza City.

EU proposes curbing Israel trade ties

3m read
Palestinians shove to receive a meal from a charity kitchen in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Israel-besieged Gaza Strip on September 4, 2025, where the UN has declared famine after nearly two years of war.

Israel readies Gaza City offensive amid global outcry

2m read