Turkey accuses Israel of 'act of terrorism' with Gaza flotilla interception

Turkish foreign ministry nixes move by Israeli forces against the Global Sumud flotilla

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
This video grab taken from a livestream broadcasted on October 1, 2025 by the Global Sumud Flotilla shows a view of the boats of the flotilla aiming at breaking the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip.
This video grab taken from a livestream broadcasted on October 1, 2025 by the Global Sumud Flotilla shows a view of the boats of the flotilla aiming at breaking the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip.
AFP

Turkey's foreign affairs ministry on Wednesday accused Israel of "an act of terrorism" by intercepting an activist flotilla bound for Gaza with humanitarian aid.

"The attack by Israeli forces in international waters against the Global Sumud flotilla, which was on its way to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, is an act of terrorism that constitutes the most serious violation of international law and endangers the lives of innocent civilians," the ministry said in a statement.

