Israel foreign ministry says 'several' Gaza flotilla vessels 'safely stopped'

'Greta and her friends are safe and healthy': Israel foreign ministry
Manila: Israel's foreign ministry on Wednesday said Israel had halted vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza, which aimed to break Israel's blockade of the Palestinian territory.
"Already several vessels of the... flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port. Greta and her friends are safe and healthy," the ministry said on social media, referring to Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who is aboard the flotilla.
