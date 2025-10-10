GOLD/FOREX
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Israel publishes list of 250 prisoners due to be freed in hostage swap

List does not include names of senior militant leaders seen as symbols of resistance

AFP
Palestinians walk along Al-Rashid Road toward Gaza City from Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on October 10, 2025.
Palestinians walk along Al-Rashid Road toward Gaza City from Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on October 10, 2025.
AFP

Jerusalem: Israel’s justice ministry published Friday a list of 250 prisoners to be released in exchange for hostages still held in Gaza, as part of a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

The list does not include the names of several senior Palestinian militant leaders seen as symbols of resistance and whose release Hamas has demanded.

Some of the Palestinian leaders serving life sentences in Israeli jails are Marwan Barghouti, Ahmad Saadat, Hassan Salameh and Abbas Al Sayyed.

Barghouti, who was sentenced to life in 2004 on murder charges and is considered a terrorist by Israel, is sometimes described by supporters as the “Palestinian Mandela”.

Israel and Hamas have agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange deal, based on a 20-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

According to the plan, Israel will release 250 prisoners and around 1,700 Gazans detained since the war began following Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

In return, Hamas will hand over 47 hostages still held from the 251 abducted during the attack two years ago. The remains of one more hostage, held in Gaza since 2014, are also expected to be returned.

