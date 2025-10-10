Israel approves Trump’s plan for Gaza ceasefire and hostage release

Trump says Israeli hostages could be released on 'Monday or Tuesday'
Highlights
President Trump told his Cabinet that hostages held in Gaza are expected to be freed Monday or Tuesday. He plans to travel to Egypt for a signing ceremony, though it’s unclear if he will visit other countries.
Trump described the release process as “complicated” and said the remains of about 28 hostages will also be returned, without providing further details or timing.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the organisation and its partners are prepared to immediately scale up the delivery of food, water, medical aid, and shelter in Gaza.
He emphasised that lasting progress requires more than silencing the guns, calling for safe access for humanitarian workers, removal of bureaucratic obstacles, reconstruction of Gaza’s infrastructure, and sufficient funding to meet urgent needs.
Guterres urged seizing this “glimmer of relief” to pursue a political path toward ending Israel’s occupation and achieving a two-state solution.
“All action going forward must be guided by the immediate goals of ending the killing, starvation and destruction, and ensuring the safe and dignified return of hostages and arbitrarily detained Palestinians,” the UN Human Rights Chief, Volker Türk, said Thursday.
“Fulfilling the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and ensuring Palestinians and Israelis can live in peace and security, must remain the ultimate goal of the process,” he added.
In a statement after a series of phone calls with his European counterparts on Thursday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty expressed his hope that the deal “would herald the end of a dark and painful chapter in the region’s history.”
He added that he hoped it would herald a new chapter “in which the Palestinian and Israeli people enjoy security and stability, opening the door to a just and lasting peace between them.”
Israeli tanks fired on crowds of displaced Palestinians gathering on Gaza’s main coastal road, hoping to return home in the north. The ceasefire deal with Hamas has not yet been ratified.
Military operations since late August forced hundreds of thousands south, and Israel warned the area remains a “dangerous combat zone.” Video footage showed smoke rising over the al-Rashid road as people fled from what appeared to be tank fire.
Israel’s government has approved a deal paving the way for the release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed.
Under the framework, Hamas will free the hostages — including the remains of those killed — in exchange for the release of more than 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.
Netanyahu described the decision as a “momentous development,” marking a major step toward ending the war that has devastated Gaza and strained regional stability.
Former US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff attended the cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. Their presence, according to officials, helped secure consensus within Israel’s government.
Netanyahu publicly thanked both during the meeting, saying Israel was “about to achieve” one of its central war aims — bringing home all hostages, “the living and the dead.”
Israel’s government has approved a deal paving the way for the release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed.
Under the framework, Hamas will free the hostages — including the remains of those killed — in exchange for the release of more than 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.
Netanyahu described the decision as a “momentous development,” marking a major step toward ending the war that has devastated Gaza and strained regional stability.
A senior Hamas official said the US-mediated Gaza deal will see five border crossings opened for aid, 2,000 prisoners released, and Israeli troops withdraw from densely populated areas.
Osama Hamdan told Al Araby TV that 250 long-term prisoners and 1,700 captured during the war will be freed. He added that Israel should pull back from Gaza City, Khan Younis, Rafah, and northern Gaza. Troop withdrawals are expected to start Friday, possibly as early as Thursday.
US to send 200 troops to monitor Gaza ceasefire
The United States will deploy about 200 troops to Israel to help monitor and support the Gaza ceasefire deal, according to U.S. officials. The personnel will join an international team that includes partner nations, NGOs and private-sector groups. U.S. Central Command will set up a “civil-military coordination centre” in Israel to facilitate humanitarian aid, logistics and security assistance into Gaza.
Trump: Hostage release expected early next week
President Donald Trump said hostages held in Gaza are expected to be released on Monday or Tuesday. Speaking at a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump discussed the ceasefire deal and confirmed plans to travel to the Middle East soon. He called the release process “complicated” but assured it is moving forward.
War’s toll on Gaza and Israel
The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage. Israel’s military response has since killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, levelled large parts of Gaza and triggered global protests. The ongoing war has fuelled accusations of genocide, which Israel strongly denies.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox