GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Hamas seeking Marwan Barghouti release in Gaza talks: Egypt media

Barghouti is a leading member of the Palestinian Fatah party and imprisoned since 2002

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
A protester lifts flags bearing a portrait of leading member of the Fatah party Marwan Barghouti, the most high-profile Palestinian detainee in Israeli custody, during a march supporting him in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank on August 19, 2025.
A protester lifts flags bearing a portrait of leading member of the Fatah party Marwan Barghouti, the most high-profile Palestinian detainee in Israeli custody, during a march supporting him in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank on August 19, 2025.
AFP

Hamas is demanding the release of high-profile Palestinian inmate Marwan Barghouti from an Israeli jail as part of ongoing negotiations on a hostage-prisoner exchange, Egyptian state-linked media reported Tuesday.

Al-Qahera News, which is close to Egypt's intelligence services, said talks had begun in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh on the lists of Palestinian inmates to be freed by Israel under a potential ceasefire deal.

Barghouti, a leading member of the Palestinian Fatah party and imprisoned since 2002, is among several high-profile detainees whose release is being sought by Hamas.

Other names

Other names mentioned include Ahmad Saadat, Hassan Salameh and Abbas Al-Sayed.

Indirect talks have been underway since Monday in Sharm El-Sheikh as part of a 20-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

The plan includes the release of hostages seized by Hamas and other Palestinian militants in the October 7, 2023 attacks that sparked the Gaza war.

In return for the hostages, Israel is expected to release 250 Palestinian prisoners with life sentences and more than 1,700 detainees from Gaza taken during the war.

The plan also includes a phased Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and the disarmament of Hamas.

On Sunday, Hamas said it was ready to reach an agreement to end the war in the Palestinian territory and to carry out an immediate exchange of hostages and prisoners with Israel.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Palestinian women search the sand for legumes or rice in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip during an airdrop mission above the Israel-besieged Palestinian territory on August 5, 2025.

Gazans endure pain as war enters third year

4m read
Palestinians carry bags as they leave a food distribution point run by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) group, near the Netsarim corridor in the central Gaza Strip on October 5, 2025. A senior Hamas official on October 5 said the Palestinian militant group is eager to reach an agreement to end the war and implement a prisoner swap with Israel, as negotiators converge in Egypt for talks.

'Positive atmosphere': Israel, Hamas start Egypt talks

4m read
Protesters gather outside the White House where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was meeting with US President Donald Trump on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. File photo. The Monday talks at the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh offers an opportunity to achieve a sustainable ceasefire.

Hamas calls for swift hostage-prisoner swap

4m read
Jouri Mohamed Abu Awad

Palestinian girl escapes war only to die by dog bite

1m read