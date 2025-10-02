GOLD/FOREX
Video: Israel intercepts flotilla bound for Gaza carrying Greta Thunberg

Flotilla of small boats set sail aiming to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Dubai: Israeli naval forces have intercepted vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla as they attempted to sail towards Gaza, according to organisers. Among the ships was one carrying Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, drawing international attention to the convoy.

The flotilla, comprising dozens of small boats, had set out with the stated aim of delivering humanitarian aid and drawing attention to the situation in Gaza. Organisers said that while some vessels were stopped, many others “continue to sail strong” in their effort to reach their destination.

Israeli authorities confirmed the interception, citing security concerns and restrictions on maritime access to Gaza. They stated that the vessels were redirected in accordance with regulations governing the blockade that has been in place for several years. No injuries were reported in the incident, and passengers aboard the ships were expected to undergo routine questioning.

Greta Thunberg’s participation has brought additional global attention to the flotilla. The activist has previously linked environmental campaigns to broader calls for human rights and justice, frequently using her platform to amplify international causes.

The organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla said they would persist with their mission, framing the effort as part of a broader appeal for humanitarian relief and awareness.

