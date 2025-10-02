Video: Israel intercepts flotilla bound for Gaza carrying Greta Thunberg

Israeli authorities confirmed the interception, citing security concerns and restrictions on maritime access to Gaza. They stated that the vessels were redirected in accordance with regulations governing the blockade that has been in place for several years. No injuries were reported in the incident, and passengers aboard the ships were expected to undergo routine questioning.

Greta Thunberg’s participation has brought additional global attention to the flotilla. The activist has previously linked environmental campaigns to broader calls for human rights and justice, frequently using her platform to amplify international causes.

The organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla said they would persist with their mission, framing the effort as part of a broader appeal for humanitarian relief and awareness.