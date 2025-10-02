Why Israel seized Gaza aid flotilla: What happened and why it matters

Organisers call raid 'illegal in international waters'; Governments condemn Israel
Israeli naval forces intercepted and boarded 23 boats from the Global Sumud Flotilla as they attempted to sail toward Gaza this week.
The flotilla, carrying hundreds of activists from around the world — including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg — set out to challenge Israel’s long-standing naval blockade and deliver symbolic humanitarian aid.
The incident has drawn sharp international criticism and triggered protests across multiple countries.
Here’s a breakdown of what happened, why it matters, and how governments and activists around the world have reacted.
On Wednesday, Israeli naval forces intercepted and boarded a flotilla of boats attempting to break the blockade of Gaza. According to the flotilla organisers, at least 13 vessels were first targeted about 70 nautical miles (130km) off the enclave’s coast, with communications cut and signals jammed.
By early Thursday, flotilla trackers said 23 boats had been intercepted in total. Organisers reported that Israeli forces detained many activists on board and towed the vessels to Israeli ports. Some boats, however, managed to remain at sea and continued sailing toward Gaza.
The flotilla, called the Global Sumud Flotilla, was carrying around 500 people from 44 countries on more than 40 boats. Participants included parliamentarians, lawyers, activists, and high-profile figures such as Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.
Organisers said their mission was to establish a maritime corridor to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, despite carrying only a symbolic amount of supplies. They argued the main goal was to draw international attention to Gaza’s acute humanitarian crisis after nearly two years of war.
Israel released videos warning the flotilla that it was entering a restricted, blockaded zone. In one clip, a woman in military uniform, speaking on behalf of the Israeli navy, told activists that any aid destined for Gaza must go through established channels.
The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs later posted footage showing Greta Thunberg on board a vessel surrounded by soldiers. The ministry said: “Several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port. Greta and her friends are safe and healthy.”
Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said activists would be deported after the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, which left courts and prisons closed, creating a temporary limbo for detainees.
Israel has long maintained that its naval blockade is necessary to prevent weapons from being smuggled into Gaza. Authorities also accused some flotilla organisers of links to Hamas, though no evidence has yet been presented publicly to support this claim.
Organisers strongly rejected Israel’s accusations. Saif Abukeshek, spokesperson for the Global Sumud Flotilla, said more than 201 people from 37 countries were on board the boats first intercepted. He claimed Israeli naval forces deliberately disrupted communications to block distress signals and prevent livestreaming of the boarding.
The group described the raid as an “illegal act in international waters” and a “war crime”, though it said no one was harmed during the operation. Videos released on Telegram showed some activists holding up passports and declaring they had been taken to Israel against their will.
Yes. Attempts to break the blockade of Gaza by sea date back to at least 2010.
2010 – Mavi Marmara incident: Israeli commandos boarded the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara, part of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla. Ten activists were killed in clashes, sparking global outrage and a lasting diplomatic rift between Israel and Turkey. Israel later apologised for “operational mistakes” and entered compensation talks.
2011–2018 – Repeated flotillas stopped: Several smaller convoys were intercepted, their cargo confiscated and activists detained. Some reported being tasered or beaten.
2024 – Flotilla attempts: Activist groups tried to launch flotillas but Israel either blocked them from departing foreign ports or intercepted them before reaching Gaza.
2025 – Madleen case: In June, the ship Madleen, carrying activists and aid from Sicily, was intercepted in international waters. Israeli forces used chemical spray before seizing the vessel. The 12 passengers were detained and later deported.
The Global Sumud Flotilla is the largest such effort in years, with dozens of boats and hundreds of international participants.
The interceptions have triggered a wave of condemnation:
Malaysia: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim denounced Israel’s “intimidation and coercion”, calling it contempt for global conscience. At least 12 Malaysians were on board.
Ireland: Foreign Minister Simon Harris described the flotilla as a “peaceful mission” and said Ireland was assisting its citizens involved.
Colombia: President Gustavo Petro expelled Israeli diplomats, suspended a free trade deal, and called Prime Minister Netanyahu a “worldwide criminal”.
Venezuela: The foreign ministry accused Israel of continuing “genocide by other means” through the blockade.
Turkey: Condemned the naval interception as a “terrorist act”.
Spain: Urged Israel to ensure the safety and rights of activists.
Brazil and Mexico: Called on Israel to immediately lift restrictions on humanitarian aid.
Protests erupted in several cities, including Rome, Athens, Buenos Aires, Brussels, Berlin, and Istanbul, with some unions in Italy calling for a general strike.
Israel has indicated that detained activists will be deported once the Yom Kippur holiday concludes. The flotilla organisers say that some vessels remain at sea and intend to continue their journey, though further interceptions are expected.
The episode has once again placed Israel’s blockade of Gaza under global scrutiny. Supporters say the flotilla highlights the desperate humanitarian situation, while Israel insists the blockade is essential for security.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox