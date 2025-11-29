Donald Trump’s AI image post sparks fresh debate over 2028 hint

The post comes nearly ten months into Trump’s second non-consecutive term, which began on January 20, 2025, as he works with a Republican-controlled Congress to push his ‘America First 2.0’ agenda, centred on stricter immigration policies and higher tariffs.

Dubai: US President Donald Trump stirred fresh political chatter after sharing an AI-generated image on Truth Social showing him holding a blue sign that read “TRUMP 2028, YES!” The post, captioned “TRUMPLICANS!”, quickly revived debate over the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two elected terms, and whether he was teasing interest in a future run despite constitutional restrictions.

“I’m not allowed to run — it’s too bad,” he said last month, even as the 2028 slogan continues to capture attention online.

The “Trump 2028” slogan has been appearing with increasing frequency, from merchandise to subtle cues at public events. In September, the president posted photos of hats bearing the slogan placed on his desk during a meeting with Democratic leaders.

