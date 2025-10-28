Trump refuses to rule out 2028 run for White House

“I would love to do it. I have my best numbers ever,” he said. Pressed on whether he was ruling out a third bid, Trump responded: “Am I not ruling it out? I mean, you’ll have to tell me.”

But critics argue the rhetoric undermines democratic norms. “The Constitution is rarely as clear about anything as it is about the prohibition against presidents serving more than two terms,” one scholar noted.

Trump’s teasing of a third term appears to be more about political signaling than concrete plans. Allies such as Steve Bannon have suggested that “he’s going to get a third term... People ought to just get accommodated with that.”

Because Trump has already been elected in 2016 and 2024, constitutional scholars stress he is barred from running for a third term. The Twelfth Amendment also makes clear that “no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of President shall be eligible to that of Vice-President,” effectively closing the door on the succession workaround.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.