GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Trump refuses to rule out 2028 run for White House

Trump dismisses vice-president route to third term calling it 'too cute'

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
US President Donald Trump gestures as he delivers a speech to US Navy personnel on board the US Navy's USS George Washington aircraft carrier at the US naval base in Yokosuka on October 28, 2025.
US President Donald Trump gestures as he delivers a speech to US Navy personnel on board the US Navy's USS George Washington aircraft carrier at the US naval base in Yokosuka on October 28, 2025.
AFP

President Donald Trump has once again raised the prospect of serving a third term, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that he “would love to do it.”

During a chat with reporters while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo on October 27, Trump was asked whether he was considering another run for the White House in 2028.

“I would love to do it. I have my best numbers ever,” he said. Pressed on whether he was ruling out a third bid, Trump responded: “Am I not ruling it out? I mean, you’ll have to tell me.”

The remarks echoed similar comments he made earlier in March, when he told NBC’s Kristen Welker, “I’m not joking,” about the idea of running for a third term.

Dismissing the vice-president route

Trump also addressed speculation that he might attempt to sidestep the two-term restriction by running as vice-president in 2028, a strategy some allies have floated. He flatly rejected the idea.

“You’d be allowed to do that... I wouldn’t do that. I think it’s too cute. Yeah.. It wouldn’t be right,” he said.

What the Constitution says

Under the Twenty-second Amendment, ratified in 1951 after Franklin D. Roosevelt’s four terms, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

Because Trump has already been elected in 2016 and 2024, constitutional scholars stress he is barred from running for a third term. The Twelfth Amendment also makes clear that “no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of President shall be eligible to that of Vice-President,” effectively closing the door on the succession workaround.

Legal experts say the only way forward would be a constitutional amendment — requiring two-thirds support in both chambers of Congress and ratification by 38 states — an outcome viewed as politically implausible.

Political signals and reactions

Trump’s teasing of a third term appears to be more about political signaling than concrete plans. Allies such as Steve Bannon have suggested that “he’s going to get a third term... People ought to just get accommodated with that.”

But critics argue the rhetoric undermines democratic norms. “The Constitution is rarely as clear about anything as it is about the prohibition against presidents serving more than two terms,” one scholar noted.

For Trump, however, simply keeping the idea alive may bolster his standing within the party, reassure loyal supporters, and keep rivals guessing.

Alex Abraham
Alex AbrahamSenior Associate Editor
Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.
Show More
Related Topics:
Donald Trump

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrive on board the US Navy's USS George Washington aircraft carrier at the US naval base in Yokosuka on October 28, 2025.

Takaichi, Trump swap praise for 'golden age’ of ties

55m ago3m read
US President Donald Trump (L) greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside the West Wing of the White House on October 17, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Video: Trump hosts Zelenskyy at White House

3m read
President Donald Trump holds the FIFA World Cup Winners Trophy as FIFA President Gianni Infantino looks on during an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House, Aug. 22, 2025, in Washington.

Trump threatens to yank World Cup games from Boston

2m read
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Trump announced a 100% tariff on "any and all movies made outside of the United States" on Monday (September 29, 2025).

Tariff shock: 100% US tax on all foreign-made movies

2m read