WORLD

Watch: Trump performs his trademark dance for US troops in Japan

Trump was joined by Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as they arrived at the base

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ

Dubai: US President Donald Trump brought a lighter moment to Japan’s Yokosuka Naval Base as he performed his signature dance for cheering soldiers aboard the USS George Washington aircraft carrier. The impromptu performance, marked by his familiar arm-waving moves, drew loud applause and laughter from service members stationed at the base.

Trump was visiting the carrier during a morale-boosting stop, where he addressed US troops and praised their commitment to maintaining regional security. His trademark dance—previously seen at campaign rallies—turned the formal visit into a light-hearted spectacle, highlighting his showman persona and his ability to connect with his audience.

Video by AFP

