US allies, foes alarmed by capture of Venezuela's Maduro

International tensions rise After US operation in Venezuela
The US military operation that led to the seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday sparked alarm across the international community, with allies and foes of Washington and Caracas expressing disquiet.
US President Donald Trump said Maduro and his wife would be taken to New York to face federal charges after military strikes and an operation which he described as looking like a "television show".
The Venezuelan government decried what it termed a "extremely serious military aggression" by Washington and declared a state of emergency.
Countries such as Russia and Iran, which had longstanding ties with Maduro's government, were quick to condemn the operation but their alarm was also shared by Washington's allies including France and the EU.
Here is a rundown of the main reaction.
Russia demanded the US leadership "reconsider its position and release the legally elected president of the sovereign country and his wife".
Beijing said "China is deeply shocked and strongly condemns the US's blatant use of force against a sovereign state and its action against its president".
Mexico, which Trump has also threatened with military force over drug trafficking, strongly condemned the US military action in Venezuela, saying it "seriously jeopardises regional stability."
Colombian President Gustavo Petro -- whose country neighbours Venezuela -- called the US action an "assault on the sovereignty" of Latin America which would lead to a humanitarian crisis.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slammed the US attacks as a "serious affront" to Venezuela's sovereignty.
Cuba, a strong ally of Venezuela, denounced "state terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people".
Spain offered to mediate in the crisis to find a way to a peaceful solution, while calling for "de-escalation and restraint".
France condemned the US operation, saying it undermined international law and no solution to Venezuela's crisis can be imposed from the outside.
The EU more generally expressed concern at the developments and urged respect for international law, even as it noted that Maduro "lacks legitimacy".
EU candidate country North Macedonia, along with fellow Balkan nations Albania and Kosovo, backed Washington, however.
"We stand with the United States and the Venezuelan people for freedom and democracy," North Macedonia FM Timco Mucunski said on X.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said all countries should "uphold international law" and added that "the UK was not involved in any way in this operation" as he urged patience in order to "establish the facts".
In a rare expression of support for the US operation by a major European country, far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni -- a Trump ally -- argued the US military action in Venezuela was "legitimate" and "defensive".
Israel also hailed the operation, saying Washington acted as the "leader of the free world".
Ukraine -- dependent on US support in its war against invading Russia -- did not address the legality of a big country like America using military force against a much smaller one like Venezuela.
Foreign minister Andriy Sybiga instead focused on Maduro's lack of legitimacy and the Venezuelan government's repression, while backing "democracy, human rights, and the interests of Venezuelans".
South Africa, which Trump accuses of alleged discrimination -- and even "genocide" -- of minority white Afrikaners, said: "Unlawful, unilateral force of this nature undermines the stability of the international order and the principle of equality among nations."
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "deeply alarmed" by the US strikes, with his spokesman quoting him as saying it could "constitute a dangerous precedent".
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox