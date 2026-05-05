From her Bureij camp home, she sketches on walls, expressing grief, strength and endurance
Dubai: After losing an eye in an Israeli military strike, Gaza artist Areej al-Saafin is turning trauma into expression. From her home in the Bureij refugee camp, she creates charcoal drawings on the walls, reflecting pain, resilience and survival.
The war in Gaza began after Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that killed 1,221 people. Israel’s retaliatory offensive has since killed at least 72,600 people, according to Gaza’s health ministry, with the United Nations considering the figures reliable. Much of Gaza’s 2.4 million population has been displaced, as artists like Saafin continue documenting loss through their work.