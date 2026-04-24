Dubai: In a small art studio in the Gaza Strip, children are finding comfort and joy through an unusual form of therapy — interacting with animals. Rabbits, dogs, hedgehogs and birds are part of structured psychological support sessions designed to help children cope with stress.

Project leader Rashid Anbar says the presence of animals creates a calming environment. “The natural presence of animals and birds, with their vibrant colours, absorbs negative energy,” he explains. “Interacting with them fosters happiness and positive energy.”

Many of the animals were rescued from the streets and given a new role supporting children in need. During the sessions, children are encouraged to play, draw and engage with the animals, helping them express emotions in a safe and relaxed setting.

The initiative highlights how simple, compassionate approaches can provide meaningful psychological relief, offering children moments of calm and connection amid difficult living condition.

Video: AFP