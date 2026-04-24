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Animals bring comfort and joy to Gaza children in healing sessions

Children engage with rabbits, dogs, hedgehogs and birds to cope with stress

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: In a small art studio in the Gaza Strip, children are finding comfort and joy through an unusual form of therapy — interacting with animals. Rabbits, dogs, hedgehogs and birds are part of structured psychological support sessions designed to help children cope with stress.

Project leader Rashid Anbar says the presence of animals creates a calming environment. “The natural presence of animals and birds, with their vibrant colours, absorbs negative energy,” he explains. “Interacting with them fosters happiness and positive energy.”

Many of the animals were rescued from the streets and given a new role supporting children in need. During the sessions, children are encouraged to play, draw and engage with the animals, helping them express emotions in a safe and relaxed setting.

The initiative highlights how simple, compassionate approaches can provide meaningful psychological relief, offering children moments of calm and connection amid difficult living condition.

Video: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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