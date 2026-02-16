There is a sense of almost impulse when it comes to owning animals. Baby animals look cuddly. Get them. And then the weight of responsibility is realised, and the animals have to look for different options. Claire Malcolm, volunteer at Helping Hands for Small Paws, a community that was initially created to be an open forum and resource for small paws parents, has a lot to say on the subject. They weren’t a rescue group at first, but slowly people started asking for help. “As small paws lovers we couldn’t ignore these requests, so we allowed posts on our closed Facebook group – members could post that they’d found a small paw and could someone offer a home, or they thought it was lost and wanted to try and find its family, or could we offer relocation advice,” explains Malcolm.