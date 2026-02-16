2,600-year-old Egyptian cat statue stolen in Australia, recovered after dramatic arrest

Rare Bastet-era artefact found in suspect’s campervan after Queensland museum break-in
Dubai: A 2,600-year-old wooden Egyptian cat statue was stolen from a museum in Australia before being recovered by police, who have charged a 52-year-old man over the alleged break-in.
Authorities said the suspect smashed a window at the Abbey Museum of Art and Archaeology in Queensland on Friday and fled with several rare artefacts.
Among the items taken was a wooden cat figure believed to date to Egypt’s 26th Dynasty, as well as a 3,300-year-old necklace, a mummy mask and a funerary pectoral. Police said all objects were later recovered with only minor damage after officers searched a campervan linked to the investigation.
Detectives located the vehicle at a ferry terminal car park about 80 km from the museum. The suspect was arrested on Russell Island on Saturday evening, where the final missing item – the wooden cat statue – was found in his possession. He has been charged with break and enter and wilful damage and is due to appear before Cleveland Magistrates Court on Monday.
The incident has renewed focus on the vulnerability of ancient Egyptian artefacts, highly prized both in museums and on the illicit antiquities market. The cat statue, in particular, holds religious significance in ancient Egyptian culture, symbolising the goddess Bastet and protection. Museum authorities said security procedures were being reviewed following the theft.