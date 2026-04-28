Can a virtual ginger cat stop your doomscrolling addiction? This extension thinks so

A browser extension using a giant cat is gaining attention as users share reactions online
A quirky new browser extension called Cat Gatekeeper is gaining traction online for its unusual approach to digital wellbeing. Created by a Japanese indie developer from the group ZOKUZOKU, the tool is designed to interrupt endless scrolling in a way that’s hard to ignore. Instead of sending gentle reminders or notifications, it physically blocks your screen when you’ve spent too long on distracting websites like social media.
The concept is simple but effective. The extension tracks how much time you spend browsing certain sites. Once you hit your preset limit, a large orange cat suddenly appears on your screen, covering everything. You can’t click around it, or minimise it you’re forced to pause until the break timer ends. By adding a layer of friction and humour, the extension turns taking a break into something unavoidable.
The idea quickly gained attention after being shared online, with a demo clip racking up views across platforms like X (formerly Twitter). Many users praised the concept for being both funny and surprisingly practical, especially in a time where people are looking for ways to reduce screen time without relying on willpower alone.
Social media users have been quick to react, with many finding the concept both humorous and relatable.
One post describing the idea read:
“I made a forced break app for Kitty! If you use SNS too much, Kitty appears and takes over the screen ”
Others shared their own reactions, with one user writing:
“need that cat gatekeeper extension but for my phone ”
Another added:
“I want that fat cat gatekeeper but my laptop is currently broken”
The responses highlight how the concept resonates with users who are increasingly aware of their screen time, while still engaging with the idea in a light and playful way.
Others joked about how a stubborn, screen-blocking cat might actually be more effective than traditional productivity tools. The humour seems to be a big part of the appeal, making the idea feel less like a strict rule and more like a playful nudge.
What makes Cat Gatekeeper stand out is how it approaches behaviour change. Instead of relying on discipline or easily dismissed reminders, it forces a pause in a way that feels immediate and tangible. It’s a small but clever example of how design can shape habits proving that sometimes, the simplest ideas can be the most effective.