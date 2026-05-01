Lynk & Co debuts Time to Shine GT concept at Auto China 2026

A floating technical frame surrounds the driver, integrating a round steering wheel, a focused cluster, and bucket seats, all oriented toward the road. The details are rendered in an exclusively developed carbon fibre called TeXtreme 360, hand-inlaid to create a starlight shimmer that fuses technical precision with artisanal craftsmanship.

The + ritual: A physical transformation

Lynk & Co’s signature + performance symbol evolves into a tactile experience. A Spark Yellow + button sits prominently on the centre console. When pressed, the car undergoes a full transformation.

Displays retract, unnecessary information disappears, and steering response tightens. The cabin sharpens, focusing the driver’s attention forward. Simultaneously, the exterior stance adjusts: the ride height drops 15mm, a front splitter deploys, and the diffuser extends, lengthening the car by 100mm. A rear wing deploys as part of an intelligent aerodynamic system that reduces turbulence and increases downforce for enhanced stability and control. All functional Plus elements are highlighted in contrasting Spark Yellow, signalling a clear shift from an everyday grand tourer to a track-focused machine.

“This is the Plus expression,” Rosén explained. “Not just a feature, but a philosophy. Performance is fully integrated into the design — not as an afterthought, but as a core part of its identity. Emotion through technology. Confidence through precision.”

A brand built on performance

Since its founding in 2016 with a mission change mobility forever, Lynk & Co has grown to serve more than 1.76 million users globally. The Time to Shine concept represents both a decade of accumulated design and engineering expertise and an unambiguous signal of intent for the next chapter. As Rosén said: “This car does not just adapt to the road. It adapts to you.”