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Dubai delivery rider praised after removing dead cat from busy road

Talabat rider removes dead cat from crowded street

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Talabat delivery rider was filed as he removed a dead cat from the middle of a busy road and carrying it to a safer place.
Talabat delivery rider was filed as he removed a dead cat from the middle of a busy road and carrying it to a safer place.
Lovin Dubai

A video of a delivery rider working for Talabat in Dubai has gone viral on social media after he was filmed removing a dead cat from the middle of a busy road and carrying it to a safer location in what many online described as a touching act of compassion.

The rider stopped his motorcycle after noticing the animal lying in the middle of a crowded street, where it risked being run over again or causing danger to motorists.

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Without hesitation, he carefully moved the cat away from traffic before resuming his work. The widely shared video prompted an outpouring of praise from social media users, many of whom said the gesture reflected the values of mercy, kindness and humanity that characterise life in the UAE.

The incident resonated strongly online, with users saying the simple act served as a reminder that compassion can be shown through small but meaningful actions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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