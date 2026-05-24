Talabat rider removes dead cat from crowded street
A video of a delivery rider working for Talabat in Dubai has gone viral on social media after he was filmed removing a dead cat from the middle of a busy road and carrying it to a safer location in what many online described as a touching act of compassion.
The rider stopped his motorcycle after noticing the animal lying in the middle of a crowded street, where it risked being run over again or causing danger to motorists.
Without hesitation, he carefully moved the cat away from traffic before resuming his work. The widely shared video prompted an outpouring of praise from social media users, many of whom said the gesture reflected the values of mercy, kindness and humanity that characterise life in the UAE.
The incident resonated strongly online, with users saying the simple act served as a reminder that compassion can be shown through small but meaningful actions.