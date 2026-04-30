Dubai cyclist discovers injured gazelle, prompts swift rescue by Dubai Municipality

A cyclists social media alert leads to the quick rescue of injured gazelle in Al Qudra
Dubai: What began as a routine ride turned into a widely shared story of civic action after a Dubai-based cyclist spotted an injured gazelle and chose to stop.
The cyclist, identified online as Almir Majic, came across the injured animal near a cycling route in Al Qudra and documented the situation on social media. The video, showing the gazelle struggling, quickly gained traction.
Instead of letting the moment pass, the cyclist was quick to alert authorities, prompting a response that was immediate.
People flooded the original post with tags to Dubai Municipality, sharing similar experiences with one user writing, “Dubai Municipality, they take action straight away. I reported an incident last week (injured fox) from Mushrif Park they were so helpful.”
According to exchanges visible on Instagram, Dubai Municipality acknowledged the report and intervened, ensuring the situation was handled.
In a public reply, the municipality wrote "the injured gazelle has been located and treated by the specialized team, and it is now in good condition." The comment went to further encourage people to not hesitate to contact them any time if any assistance was required.
The moment was also shared by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on his Instagram story.
A formal post from the Dubai Civility Committee confirm that Almir Majic was recently recognised for his broader civic contributions, including maintaining cycling track cleanliness and supporting community efforts around road safety and urban upkeep and the recognition was presented by senior officials.
Almir later took to Instagram to share an update on the situation, posting visuals of the gazelle receiving treatment following the incident. In the clip, he expressed his gratitude to Dubai Municipality and closed the video on a heartfelt note, adding: “Thank you very much Dubai for being the best city in the world."