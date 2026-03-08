Dubai Municipality launches ‘Ehsan Stations’ initiative to feed stray animals

Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “The launch of ‘Ehsan Stations’ for feeding stray animals, including cats and others, reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to promoting humane and civilised values across the emirate, foremost among them compassion and animal welfare. The initiative also supports efforts to preserve ecological balance and advance sustainable practices that reinforce Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most attractive, progressive, and liveable cities. Through these stations, Dubai Municipality is introducing an innovative approach that combines provision of food with more effective management of stray animal populations, while also addressing random feeding practices that can lead to environmental, health, and community-related challenges.”