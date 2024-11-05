Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has kicked off a new five-day awareness campaign, “My Clean Vehicle,” aimed at addressing the growing issue of abandoned and neglected vehicles across the city.

The initiative seeks to preserve the city’s aesthetic appeal and promote a culture of social responsibility among residents. The campaign was launched to combat the negative impact of neglected cars, which detract from the city’s appearance and can also harm the environment. Through its municipal branches and centres, the municipality is working directly with residents to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining vehicles and keeping public spaces free from abandoned cars.