Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has kicked off a new five-day awareness campaign, “My Clean Vehicle,” aimed at addressing the growing issue of abandoned and neglected vehicles across the city.
The initiative seeks to preserve the city’s aesthetic appeal and promote a culture of social responsibility among residents. The campaign was launched to combat the negative impact of neglected cars, which detract from the city’s appearance and can also harm the environment. Through its municipal branches and centres, the municipality is working directly with residents to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining vehicles and keeping public spaces free from abandoned cars.
Inspections
Municipality inspectors have been actively identifying and issuing warnings to vehicle owners whose cars are left unattended or are accumulating dust. In addition to issuing reminders, inspectors are also providing educational information to residents, explaining how abandoned vehicles can disrupt the visual appeal of neighbourhoods and tarnish the image of the city as a whole.
Social media campaign
As part of the broader outreach efforts, the municipality is using its official social media channels and the “Frijna” app to disseminate educational content. These platforms are being used to emphasise the importance of a clean and aesthetically pleasing environment, highlighting the need for residents to take personal responsibility in keeping their communities tidy.
The “My Clean Vehicle” campaign is part of the municipality’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a clean, healthy, and beautiful Abu Dhabi, while fostering a shared sense of responsibility among its residents.