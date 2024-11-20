The drug, classified as a controlled substance in the UAE, is prohibited for sale or use without a medical prescription due to its narcotic properties.

Over the past two years, Dubai Customs inspectors seized a total of 26,766 boxes of this medication in 62 separate operations.

The UAE maintains a stringent policy on narcotic substances, reinforced by Federal Decree Law No. 30 of 2021 on combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. This legislation bans the import, export, manufacturing, possession, and use of such substances, as well as any activities involving them without strict regulatory oversight.

Khalid Ahmed Yousef, director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, said: “Protecting our society, its people, and the economy from the dangers of narcotics and other controlled substances is a top priority for Dubai Customs. Recently, we decoded a criminal scheme involving marijuana smuggling by travellers from the same Asian region, concealing the drug in vacuum-sealed bags, resulting in 13 thwarted attempts totalling 54kg.