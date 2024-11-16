Sharjah: An exhibition, which includes a model of a drug addict’s room, has been launched to warn against the dangers of narcotics, at City Centre Al Zahia mall in Sharjah.

The exhibition, called ‘My Family is My Greatest Wealth’, is being held by the Sharjah Police’s Anti-Narcotics Department in collaboration with its Security Media Department until November 21.

The awareness campaign warns against ignoring children, as most recovering drug addicts relapse into addiction due to parental neglect, an official said.

The inauguration was attended by Brigadier Ibrahim Musbah Al Ajil, Deputy Director-General of Police Operations and Colonel Majid Al Asam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department, in addition to several other senior officials.

Brig Ahmad Al Serkal, Director-General of Police Operations, toured the exhibition, which includes a section that simulates the reality of an addict’s room and the health and social dangerous of its contents.

Police officials during the inauguration. Image Credit: Supplied

Legal help

The exhibition - open daily from 10am to 10pm - also features an overview of legal provisions that support families dealing with addiction issues. Notably, Article 89 of the UAE’s Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law requires therapeutic support for users who voluntarily seek treatment without facing legal consequences. It also permits first- and second-degree family members to request treatment on behalf of the user, thereby enhancing the family’s role in early intervention. This provision allows users to access specialised treatment centres, promoting their reintegration into society and facilitating the recovery process.

Brig Al Serkal also reviewed the ‘Yes to Sports, No to Drugs’ initiative, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of fitness activities as a tool against drug prevention and to encourage individuals to adopt a healthy lifestyle away from substance abuse.

He said: “Through this platform, we aim to provide a clear and interactive picture of the harms of drugs and ways to prevent them, while emphasising the importance of family cohesion and continuous monitoring of children.”