Dubai: Dubai Traffic Court has sentenced a man to two years in jail and imposed a fine of Dh100,000 on charges of driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs.
The court verdict also included a number of other restrictions including his deportation after completion of his jail term. The court also prevented the man from using the banking facility including transferring or depositing any money either for himself or for others without prior permission of the UAE Central Bank and the Ministry of Interior. This restrictions will be enforced for at least two-year from the date of verdict.
The court also ordered suspension of his driving licence for a period of one year.
The man will be deported after completing his jail term for consuming psychotropic substances and driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs. He was also charged with driving with expired driving licence and without any vehicle insurance.
Salah Bu Farousha Al Falasi, Senior Advocate General and Head of the Traffic Prosecution, calls on all vehicle drivers to refrain from driving vehicle under the influence of narcotics and to abide by traffic laws and regulations, to ensure safety for all road users.