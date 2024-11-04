Abu Dhabi: The UAE Government’s Annual Meetings, which bring together more than 500 of the most influential officials in the UAE, kicked off today (Monday) with an exceptional Cabinet meeting.

During the meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Cabinet approved the National Anti-Narcotics Strategy to combat drug trafficking locally and internationally. It follows on from the establishment of the National Council Against Drugs, announced by Sheikh Mohammed while chairing a Cabinet meeting in June 2023.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance and Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Interior.

The Cabinet also approved 22 international agreements covering economic and commercial partnerships, as well as cooperation in legal, judicial, and educational fields, and memoranda of cooperation in energy, competitiveness, and research with 17 different countries.

Taking to his X account on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today, I chaired the annual meetings of the UAE government, which commenced in the capital, Abu Dhabi. We kicked off this significant national gathering with an exceptional Cabinet meeting.

“Such annual meetings, which bring together 500 of the most influential officials in the UAE, hold special importance. Collaborative teamwork between federal and local authorities is no longer just an option—it is an essential path for accelerating the country’s development.”

He added: “Our goal from these meetings is to develop national projects, programmes, and a clear agenda for 2025. We look forward to fostering a unified vision, shared spirit, and coordinated efforts across all levels of government to serve the union and its people.”

Housing for Emiratis

During the Cabinet session, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the progress of the federal government’s housing plans.

Over the past five years, the percentage of Emiratis owning homes has risen from 76 per cent to 91 per cent, and the backlog of applications has significantly decreased from 13,000 to just 650. The time it takes to obtain a home has been reduced from four years to one year. Since its launch, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme has supported over 90,000 citizens with a budget of Dh60 billion.

“May God have mercy on Sheikh Zayed and make Paradise his eternal home. His legacy of good deeds continues to impact lives, leaving an everlasting mark on the nation,” Sheikh Mohammed said in his post on the X platform.

“Today, we also approved the National Anti-Drugs Strategy, which aims to enhance local deterrence measures against dealers and promoters and combat them internationally. The strategy also aims to expand treatment and rehabilitation centres, raise community awareness across all sectors, and establish reform centres for offenders, along with other key initiatives.”

He added: “Drug abuse is a scourge, a path to loss, an illusion, and a social cancer that we must all work together to fight.”

Sheikh Mohammed continued: “We also ratified 22 international agreements covering economic and trade partnerships, legal, judicial, and educational cooperation, and memoranda of understanding in energy, competitiveness, and research with 17 different countries.

“The UAE is committed to building bridges with all nations, and its proactive engagement on the international stage is a crucial part of its global development journey.”

The Cabinet reviewed the annual results of the Industry Development Council (IDC) for 2023, highlights of which included securing Dh6.17 Billion in financing solutions through strategic partners of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, reduced fees of Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation services for companies participating in the In-Country Value (ICV) programme.

A comprehensive industrial census was completed to provide robust data for decision-makers. Key regulatory advancements included the Industrial Regulation and Development Law, a policy for valuing industrial waste, and extended tariffs on imported steel, all supporting national products.

Report on climate change

As part of the UAE’s strategies and programmes towards climate neutrality, the Cabinet reviewed the Report of the Nationally Determined Contributions under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate.

The Cabinet ratified several agreements and memoranda with various countries, covering areas such as legal cooperation, economic and civil affairs, healthcare, and investment. Notable among these are comprehensive economic partnership agreements with Jordan and South Korea, and an agreement on cooperation in the field of nursing accreditation with the United States. These agreements align with the UAE's objectives to expand international relations and fortify partnerships across diverse sectors.

Annual financial meeting

Additionally, the Cabinet endorsed the UAE’s plans to host the Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions in Abu Dhabi in 2026, marking the 50th anniversary of the Arab Monetary Fund. The Cabinet also approved hosting the 2025 Meridian Conference on Critical Information Infrastructure Protection, positioning the UAE as a regional leader in finance and security.

OpenPeppol approved

The Cabinet approved the UAE’s membership in OpenPeppol, a non-profit organisation that promotes unified e-invoicing standards, with memberships including over 39 countries and more than 400,000 private businesses. By joining OpenPeppol, the UAE aims to ensure the use of international best practices and streamline e-invoicing within an integrated digital framework.

The Cabinet approved the UAE’s subscription to a capital increase in the Arab Monetary Fund, contributing around Dh1,082 million. Amendments to the AMF’s articles of agreement were also approved.