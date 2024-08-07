Dubai: The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has granted approval for 2,618 housing applications worth Dh2 billion during the first half of 2024.
The approvals comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts and commitment to providing a dignified life and proper housing for Emirati citizens, thus ensuring that all citizens have access to quality living conditions and adequate housing.
It also underscores the UAE’s dedication to improving the quality of life for its citizens and ensuring they enjoy a dignified life. By prioritising these developments, the Cabinet aims to address the growing demand for housing and contribute to the overall well-being of its citizens.