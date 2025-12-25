GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Film Development Committee holds first strategic meeting

Committee set to drive production, training, and global collaborations

Balaram Menon
Dubai Film Development Committee to boost the emirate’s film sector and support emerging talent.
Dubai: The newly established Dubai Film Development Committee, formed under the Dubai Media Council to drive growth in the emirate’s film sector, held its first meeting at the Council’s headquarters. The session focused on reviewing the committee’s mandate, discussing its operational framework, and outlining strategic priorities to support a sustainable and thriving film industry in Dubai.

Strengthening Dubai’s film ecosystem

The committee explored ways to build on Dubai’s existing strengths while addressing practical industry needs, including production processes, talent development, and collaboration. The discussions emphasised creating a coordinated, sector-wide approach that aligns policy, infrastructure, and industry requirements.

Nehal Badri, Secretary-General of the Dubai Media Council, highlighted the committee’s vital role in realising Dubai’s vision for its creative economy. “The film sector is one of the most promising areas of our media industry, offering limitless growth opportunities,” she said. “Our goal is to enhance Dubai’s position as a leading destination for media production and creativity globally.”

She noted that film now plays a central role in Dubai’s media landscape, contributing to economic diversification, talent cultivation, and cross-border collaboration. “By aligning policy, infrastructure, and industry requirements, we can create an environment where the film sector thrives and strengthens Dubai’s global creative economy,” she added.

Turning strategy into action

Issam Kazim, Chairman of the Dubai Film Development Committee, stressed that the focus would be on translating strategy into tangible results. Early priorities include setting clear directions, supporting local talent pipelines, and enhancing synergies between public and private stakeholders.

“The committee will concentrate on specialised training, streamlining production and filming processes, and fostering partnerships with local and international production companies, government entities, and leading filmmakers,” he said. “Our initiatives will complement the growth of an economy driven by creativity and technology.”

Supporting talent and collaboration

The committee is tasked with providing tailored services, access to facilities, and industry coordination. It aims to work with local and international studios, facilitate specialised training programmes, and create opportunities for emerging talent, ensuring Dubai continues to attract and nurture creative professionals from across the world.

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
