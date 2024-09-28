Mohammed Al Shehhi said: “The UAE Media Council is dedicated to boosting the media economy’s contribution to the local economy by offering supportive policies and innovative, timely services to filmmakers. This approach fosters a competitive environment that promotes sustainable growth in the media sector. We strive to create a creative ecosystem that empowers filmmakers to deliver content that meets global standards while catering to the diverse aspirations of the UAE community.”

He further emphasised, “These figures demonstrate the rich diversity of cinematic content we offer in the UAE, which caters to a community representing over 200 nationalities. Cinema in the UAE is not merely a form of entertainment; it is a lens through which we can appreciate our cultural diversity and a platform for dialogue among the various cultures living in our country.” The cinema sector in the UAE features 702 screens across 72 locations in various emirates.