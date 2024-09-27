Dubai: Emirati student Ali Humaid Al Loughani was awarded the ‘Leadership Medal’ and sash, along with two gold medals, at the 6th International Inventions and Trade Expo held in London from September 24-26.

Al Loughani, whose participation in the exhibition was supported by Digital Dubai, showcased his skills among 285 participants from around the world and was recognised for his innovative projects that utilise AI and IoT technologies to address marine safety and sustainability challenges.

AL Loughani’s achievement underscores Dubai’s unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and innovation across various sectors, Dubai Media Office says in a press release on Friday.

Despite being the youngest participant, Al Loughani achieved remarkable success, demonstrating the potential of Emirati talent in advancing technology and promoting environmentally friendly solutions on a global scale.

During his participation, Al Loughani presented two significant projects: the ‘Ship Accident Prevention Project,’ which utilises artificial intelligence to improve maritime safety, and the ‘Hydropower Project’, a hybrid energy solution that integrates solar power with hydrogen fuel cells, employing internet of Things (IoT) technologies. His participation at the event reflects Digital Dubai’s commitment to fostering innovation and promoting creative initiatives within the community.

Emirati student Ali Humaid Al Loughani posing for photo with his medal and sash at the 6th International Inventions and Trade Expo held in London Image Credit: DMO

Six Awards and Medals

Alongside the prestigious ‘Leadership Medal’ — the highest honour at the event — Al Loughani received a gold medal for each of his two innovative projects. Additionally, he was acknowledged by the Inventors Association of Romania, Norton University of Cambodia, and the National University of Science and Technology in Bucharest.

Cutting-edge Innovation

The AI-based ship accident prevention system is a cutting-edge innovation designed to enhance safety in the maritime sector. It utilises advanced technologies to monitor and analyse potential risks during navigation by collecting real-time data on sea conditions, ship speed, and weather. Powered by AI, the system processes this information to make proactive decisions, helping to prevent collisions and maritime accidents that could endanger passengers and cause significant damage to ships and marine infrastructure.

The innovative project aligns with global efforts to promote sustainability in maritime transport by helping reduce the environmental impact of maritime accidents, such as oil spills and the resulting pollution. Additionally, the system plays a vital role in protecting marine life and ensuring the smooth and safe flow of global trade.

Al Loughani’s project champions marine sustainability, focusing not only on safeguarding ships and passengers but also on preserving marine ecosystems and ensuring natural resource continuity for future generations. It also raises awareness among ship operators and decision-makers about the importance of adopting modern safety technologies and sustainable navigation practices. Furthermore, the project advocates for the integration of technological innovations with government policies to develop safer and more sustainable maritime navigation systems.

‘Hydropower Project’

The ‘Hydropower Project’, in which Al Loughani used IoT technologies, aims to create a hybrid energy system that combines solar energy and hydrogen fuel cells for a sustainable and efficient energy source. The project converts solar energy into electrical energy via solar panels, which is then utilised to produce hydrogen through electrolysis. The stored hydrogen is later converted back into electricity using hydrogen fuel cells, helping to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and lower carbon emissions.

The project includes solar panels that convert sunlight into electrical energy, hydrogen fuel cells that generate electricity through the reaction of hydrogen with oxygen, a charge controller to regulate electrical voltage, batteries for energy storage, and an electrolysis generator to produce hydrogen from water.

Emirati student Ali Humaid Al Loughani after receiving medals at the 6th International Inventions and Trade Expo held in London Image Credit: DMO

Improve energey shortage

The project aims to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, enhance energy sustainability, and improve energy storage efficiency. It contributes to realising the sustainable development goals, particularly in clean energy and climate action, and serves as a model for renewable energy that can be widely adopted in the future.

Al Loughani boasts an impressive track record of creativity and invention, having received numerous awards and honours for his efforts. Notably, in 2023, he won second place in the young inventors’ category at the 34th Technology, Innovation, and Invention Exhibition in Malaysia for his invention of a robot designed to assist senior citizens in their daily activities using internet of Things (IoT) technologies. He competed against 700 inventors from 19 countries worldwide.

Scientific visit

Continuing his journey of success, Digital Dubai will facilitate a scientific visit for Al Loughani to Dallas, Texas. This opportunity will enable him to conduct experiments, engage in research, and collaborate with fellow innovators.