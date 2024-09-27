Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited members of the UAE Armed Forces who were injured in an accident last Tuesday while performing their duties in the country.
During the visit, Sheikh Khaled was briefed by the medical team at Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi on the condition of the injured personnel. He also engaged in warm conversations with the servicemen and wished them a speedy recovery.
Sheikh Khaled emphasised that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is closely following their condition, and conveyed his best wishes for their quick recovery. He reaffirmed the leadership’s deep pride in the officers, soldiers, and personnel of the UAE Armed Forces.
At the conclusion of this visit, the injured servicemen expressed their gratitude for Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit, reaffirming their unwavering loyalty and commitment to serving the nation and its leadership.