Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Defence has announced that four members of the UAE Armed Forces were martyred and nine others injured in an accident that occurred on Tuesday evening, 24th September 2024, while they were carrying out their duty in the country.
The Ministry of Defence extended its deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs, asking Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy upon them.
The ministry confirmed that the injured are receiving the necessary medical care and expressed its hope for a speedy recovery for them.