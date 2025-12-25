Derailing peace in Sudan by deliberate design

The mediation undertaken by the Quad (the United States, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt) offered a glimmer of hope to millions of displaced Sudanese and refugees. It aimed to end the war through a humanitarian ceasefire, followed by a permanent cessation of hostilities and a Sudanese-led political process. Yet it appears that the political Islamist factions aligned with the army have no interest in stopping the conflict, believing that the continuation of fighting cements their presence as a de facto power, especially if the army secures some battlefield gains. These factions and their allies do not view Sudan as a nation or its people as citizens whose lives are being taken or whose homes are being destroyed by their own compatriots; instead, they view the state solely through the lens of the group.