By Friday, January 9, the war in Sudan had accumulated 1,000 days of human tragedy. Over this bloody journey, numbers are no longer cold statistics; they have become an explicit political indictment of the ruling authority and all parties to the conflict. A thousand days of failure, negligence, and evasion of responsibility have turned the state into an open battlefield and pushed the country into one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in the contemporary world — with no solution on the horizon and no genuine will to stop the bloodshed or save what remains of the homeland.

At the end of 1,000 days of war, Sudan appears as an exhausted state with no institutions, no political horizon, and a people paying the price for a struggle over power that has nothing to do with their interests or future. Experts warn that the continuation of this reality will not only deepen the humanitarian catastrophe, but will also turn Sudan into a regional epicenter of collapse — unless those responsible are held accountable and a political path is imposed that places the lives of Sudanese above the calculations of weapons and authority.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

