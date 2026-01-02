Why Sudan’s war cannot end without confronting the Muslim Brotherhood

Sudan’s Islamists represent a genuine obstacle to any effort to halt the war. They are direct beneficiaries of its continuation, as an end to the fighting would effectively spell the end of their political future. The first real step toward stopping the war and ending Sudan’s catastrophe is not merely for the army to disavow its ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, but to purge the military leadership and command structures of the group altogether and decisively shift toward peace. Such a reversal, however, remains difficult, particularly since military leaders themselves authorised the formation of so-called Popular Resistance units composed of civilians drawn into the war. Armed groups linked to the dissolved National Congress Party, the political arm of Sudan’s Islamic movement, were also mobilised, resulting in the creation of civilian-based battalions that have turned Sudanese against one another. As a result, Sudan has become saturated with militias operating alongside the army, including formations such as the Lightning Brigade, the Pilots Battalion, and Supporters of the Sharia State, among others.