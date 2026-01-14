Add as a preferred source on Google

The main entrance of the original Muslim Brotherhood office, that is sealed with official wax after it was raided and shut down by police, in Amman, Jordan, on April 13, 2016. AP

Dubai: The United States has designated Muslim Brotherhood organisations in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon as “terrorist” groups, sharply escalating Washington’s campaign against actors it says threaten regional security and Israeli interests.

The move comes amid the Gaza war and wider regional escalation, despite intermittent ceasefires.

The decision follows an executive order by President Donald Trump directing his administration to blacklist specific Brotherhood-linked entities. US officials say the targeted groups publicly present themselves as political or civic organisations while allegedly supporting Hamas and other militant causes behind the scenes.

Which Muslim Brotherhood groups were designated, and how?

The US applied different legal designations:

Egypt: Listed by the Treasury Department as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity

Jordan: Listed by the Treasury Department as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity

Lebanon (Al Jamaa Al Islamiya): Blacklisted by the State Department as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) — the most severe category

The FTO label brings additional penalties, including travel bans, asset freezes and criminal liability for providing any form of support.

What does the designation actually do?

Under US law, the designations:

Criminalise material or financial support

Trigger asset freezes and banking restrictions

Expose violators to prosecution

Bar FTO members from entering the US

Because of the reach of the US financial system, the impact often extends well beyond American borders.

How does the Muslim Brotherhood operate?

The Muslim Brotherhood is not a single, centralised organisation. Instead, it functions as a loosely connected transnational network with shared ideology but locally autonomous branches.

Its methods typically include:

Political parties contesting elections

Social and charitable organisations

Religious and educational networks

Grassroots mobilisation through mosques and community groups

This structure allows the Brotherhood to shift between legal politics and covert activism, depending on pressure from the state.

Washington designated Muslim Brotherhood groups in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon as terrorist organisations.

Different labels used

Egypt and Jordan were listed as Specially Designated Global Terrorists; Lebanon’s al-Jamaa al-Islamiya received the harsher Foreign Terrorist Organization label.

Why now

The move comes amid the Gaza war and wider regional escalation involving Israel and its rivals.

What the US says

Officials accuse the groups of backing Hamas while posing publicly as political or civic organisations.

What it changes

The designations trigger sanctions, asset freezes, travel bans and criminal penalties for providing support. What is the Muslim Brotherhood’s ideology?

Founded in 1928 by Egyptian scholar Hassan Al Banna, the Brotherhood seeks to reorder society according to Islamic principles, blending religion and governance.

Core ideas include:

Islam as a comprehensive political and social system

Rejection of Western secular models

Emphasis on moral reform before political change

Strong opposition to Zionism and Israeli policies

Critics say the ideology creates a pathway from political Islam to militancy. The Brotherhood counters that it advocates gradual, peaceful participation, not armed struggle.

Does the Muslim Brotherhood support violence?

The movement officially denies involvement in terrorism and says it rejects violence.

However, US officials and several Middle Eastern governments argue that:

Brotherhood rhetoric legitimises “resistance” violence

Some branches have backed armed groups, including Hamas

The movement provides ideological cover for militancy even when not directly involved

Washington cited alleged support for Hamas and activities “against Israeli interests” as key reasons for the designation.

Which countries have banned or designated the Muslim Brotherhood?

Countries that have outlawed or designated the Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation — fully or in part — include:

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Bahrain

Jordan (domestic ban in 2024)

Russia

Other states, particularly in Europe, have stopped short of bans, opting instead for monitoring and legal scrutiny.

Where does the Brotherhood still operate legally?

Despite widespread bans, Brotherhood-inspired groups remain active in parts of the region:

Lebanon: Al Jamaa Al Islamiya has parliamentary representation

Morocco and Kuwait: Islamist parties influenced by Brotherhood thought operate within the system

This divide reflects a long-running debate over whether the Brotherhood is a political movement or a security threat.

How have the groups responded?

Brotherhood-linked organisations have rejected the US decision as political rather than judicial.

Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood denies any role in terrorism

Lebanon’s Al Jamaa Al Islamiya says the designation has no legal effect inside Lebanon

Leaders accuse the US of acting under pressure from Israel

What does this mean inside the United States?

The move has energised conservative lawmakers who have long sought a broader ban on the Muslim Brotherhood.

Republican governors in Texas and Florida have extended the crackdown to Muslim advocacy groups, including CAIR, which denies any links and has launched legal challenges. Civil rights groups warn the designations risk criminalising political activism and chilling free speech.

Why does this matter now?

The designations come amid the Gaza war, regional escalation involving Hezbollah, and deepening US alignment with Israel.

What comes next?

The designations are likely to trigger legal, political and diplomatic fallout on several fronts.

Financial pressure abroad

Banks, charities and international partners may cut ties to avoid US penalties, potentially shrinking funding channels even outside US jurisdiction.

Wider designations possible

Trump allies in Congress have long pushed for a blanket designation of the Muslim Brotherhood, raising the possibility of further listings.

Domestic impact in the US

State-level crackdowns on Muslim advocacy groups could intensify, fuelling civil liberties battles in US courts.

Regional escalation

The move hardens lines in the Middle East, strengthening Israel’s position while deepening hostility with Islamist movements amid the Gaza war and wider regional escalation.

