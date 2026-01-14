Washington’s move comes amid wider regional escalation
Dubai: The United States has designated Muslim Brotherhood organisations in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon as “terrorist” groups, sharply escalating Washington’s campaign against actors it says threaten regional security and Israeli interests.
The decision follows an executive order by President Donald Trump directing his administration to blacklist specific Brotherhood-linked entities. US officials say the targeted groups publicly present themselves as political or civic organisations while allegedly supporting Hamas and other militant causes behind the scenes.
The US applied different legal designations:
Egypt: Listed by the Treasury Department as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity
Jordan: Listed by the Treasury Department as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity
Lebanon (Al Jamaa Al Islamiya): Blacklisted by the State Department as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) — the most severe category
The FTO label brings additional penalties, including travel bans, asset freezes and criminal liability for providing any form of support.
Under US law, the designations:
Criminalise material or financial support
Trigger asset freezes and banking restrictions
Expose violators to prosecution
Bar FTO members from entering the US
Because of the reach of the US financial system, the impact often extends well beyond American borders.
The Muslim Brotherhood is not a single, centralised organisation. Instead, it functions as a loosely connected transnational network with shared ideology but locally autonomous branches.
Its methods typically include:
Political parties contesting elections
Social and charitable organisations
Religious and educational networks
Grassroots mobilisation through mosques and community groups
This structure allows the Brotherhood to shift between legal politics and covert activism, depending on pressure from the state.
Founded in 1928 by Egyptian scholar Hassan Al Banna, the Brotherhood seeks to reorder society according to Islamic principles, blending religion and governance.
Core ideas include:
Islam as a comprehensive political and social system
Rejection of Western secular models
Emphasis on moral reform before political change
Strong opposition to Zionism and Israeli policies
Critics say the ideology creates a pathway from political Islam to militancy. The Brotherhood counters that it advocates gradual, peaceful participation, not armed struggle.
The movement officially denies involvement in terrorism and says it rejects violence.
However, US officials and several Middle Eastern governments argue that:
Brotherhood rhetoric legitimises “resistance” violence
Some branches have backed armed groups, including Hamas
The movement provides ideological cover for militancy even when not directly involved
Washington cited alleged support for Hamas and activities “against Israeli interests” as key reasons for the designation.
Which countries have banned or designated the Muslim Brotherhood?
Countries that have outlawed or designated the Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation — fully or in part — include:
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Bahrain
Jordan (domestic ban in 2024)
Russia
Other states, particularly in Europe, have stopped short of bans, opting instead for monitoring and legal scrutiny.
Despite widespread bans, Brotherhood-inspired groups remain active in parts of the region:
Lebanon: Al Jamaa Al Islamiya has parliamentary representation
Morocco and Kuwait: Islamist parties influenced by Brotherhood thought operate within the system
This divide reflects a long-running debate over whether the Brotherhood is a political movement or a security threat.
Brotherhood-linked organisations have rejected the US decision as political rather than judicial.
Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood denies any role in terrorism
Lebanon’s Al Jamaa Al Islamiya says the designation has no legal effect inside Lebanon
Leaders accuse the US of acting under pressure from Israel
The move has energised conservative lawmakers who have long sought a broader ban on the Muslim Brotherhood.
Republican governors in Texas and Florida have extended the crackdown to Muslim advocacy groups, including CAIR, which denies any links and has launched legal challenges. Civil rights groups warn the designations risk criminalising political activism and chilling free speech.
The designations come amid the Gaza war, regional escalation involving Hezbollah, and deepening US alignment with Israel.
The designations are likely to trigger legal, political and diplomatic fallout on several fronts.
Banks, charities and international partners may cut ties to avoid US penalties, potentially shrinking funding channels even outside US jurisdiction.
Trump allies in Congress have long pushed for a blanket designation of the Muslim Brotherhood, raising the possibility of further listings.
State-level crackdowns on Muslim advocacy groups could intensify, fuelling civil liberties battles in US courts.
The move hardens lines in the Middle East, strengthening Israel’s position while deepening hostility with Islamist movements amid the Gaza war and wider regional escalation.
